Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Decreases By 61.5%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the November 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 186,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRRFY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.11) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.05) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €22.00 ($23.16) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

