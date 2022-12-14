Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Drops By 57.1%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 4,918,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.5 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

