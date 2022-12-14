Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Decreases By 90.0%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Benesse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:BSEFY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685. Benesse has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Education Business in Japan; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

