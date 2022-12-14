Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Drops By 58.2%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ APXI opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

