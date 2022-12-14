Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Rises By 499.2%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 499.2% from the November 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,270. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 60.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,523 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.