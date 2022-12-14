Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Rises By 499.2%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 499.2% from the November 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,270. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $13.34.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
