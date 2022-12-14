Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Rises By 45.1%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AIRT opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

