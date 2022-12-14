Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Increases By 44.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $25.54.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
