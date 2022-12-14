Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Increases By 44.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

