Shell Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,852 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,422 call options.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. 4,323,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. Shell has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.