ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4,821.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 67,900.0% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $56.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

