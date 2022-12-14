ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $51.82 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,833 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 35.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $51,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

