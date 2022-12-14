Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.87

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Shanghai Industrial Trading Down 16.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.5152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

