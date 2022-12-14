Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Up 65.4% in November

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the November 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 292.0 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of SVTRF remained flat at $33.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.
About Severn Trent
