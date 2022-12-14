Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Up 65.4% in November

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the November 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 292.0 days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of SVTRF remained flat at $33.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

