Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading Down 5%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.76. 146,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 200,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sernova in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 18.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$213.98 million and a PE ratio of -18.33.

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

