Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.38

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.38 and traded as high as $63.73. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 36,844 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $467.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

About Seneca Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,307,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

See Also

