Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.38

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.38 and traded as high as $63.73. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 36,844 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $467.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
