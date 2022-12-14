Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,600 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the November 15th total of 415,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth $151,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 529,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.73 million. Analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

