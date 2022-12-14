Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Acquires £6,000 in Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) insider Ian Burns purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,361.06).
Seed Innovations Stock Up 6.3 %
SEED stock traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.71 ($0.03). 1,231,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.61. The company has a market cap of £5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50. Seed Innovations Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.65 ($0.11).
Seed Innovations Company Profile
Featured Stories
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.