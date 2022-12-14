Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Acquires £6,000 in Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) insider Ian Burns purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,361.06).

Seed Innovations Stock Up 6.3 %

SEED stock traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.71 ($0.03). 1,231,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.61. The company has a market cap of £5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50. Seed Innovations Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.65 ($0.11).

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

