Secret Price Hits $0.0095 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $28.38 million and approximately $10,856.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 83.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00224562 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00040156 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00927455 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,601.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.