Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PPL Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPL in a research report issued on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

