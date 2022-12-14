Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after purchasing an additional 618,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHX stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

