Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 10,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

