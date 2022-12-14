Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $36,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44.

