SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

