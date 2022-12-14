SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBM Offshore (SBFFF)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.