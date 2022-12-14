Savior LLC Sells 73,872 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Savior LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,872 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 1.4% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 238,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 158,707 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $1,762,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $10,767,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

