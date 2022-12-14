Savior LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Savior LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 98.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 149,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 477,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

