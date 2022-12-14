Savior LLC Raises Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN makes up approximately 1.8% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.7 %

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20.

