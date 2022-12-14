Savior LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Savior LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 2.1% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,131,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,412 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18,164.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 70,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of MRVL opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

