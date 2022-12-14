Savior LLC Buys New Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

