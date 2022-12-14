Savior LLC Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after buying an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.
