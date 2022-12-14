Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $4.52

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.39. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $854.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.