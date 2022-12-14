Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $4.52

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.39. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 129 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $854.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.33.
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
