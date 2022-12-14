Safe Tops One Day Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $149.43 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $7.17 or 0.00040306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00118165 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00225503 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00053887 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.74389204 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

