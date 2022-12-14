Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 7.1%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 203,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,542,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 81,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sabre by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

