Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 7.1%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 203,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,542,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.
Sabre Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Featured Stories
