RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA) Insider Purchases £10,444.14 in Stock

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) insider Lachlan Smith bought 19,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £10,444.14 ($12,813.32).
RUA Life Sciences Trading Up 10.6 %
RUA stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 7.32. RUA Life Sciences plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.
RUA Life Sciences Company Profile
