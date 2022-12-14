RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA) Insider Purchases £10,444.14 in Stock

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) insider Lachlan Smith bought 19,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £10,444.14 ($12,813.32).

RUA Life Sciences Trading Up 10.6 %

RUA stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 7.32. RUA Life Sciences plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.

Get RUA Life Sciences alerts:

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

Receive News & Ratings for RUA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.