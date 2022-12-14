Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$145.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total transaction of C$539,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$777,187.60. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$130.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$179.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

