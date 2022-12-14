Royal Bank of Canada Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $460.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.05.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

CHTR stock opened at $392.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $669.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.