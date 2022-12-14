Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 314 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.