Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,885. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average is $232.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

