Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.42. 19,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,424. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average is $181.36.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

