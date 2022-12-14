Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 2.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

TFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. 48,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.