Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,083. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

