Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 16.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,596,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 167,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Western Union by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 131.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Western Union by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

Western Union Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 45,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

