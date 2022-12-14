Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

YUM stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,143. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

