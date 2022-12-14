Round Dollar Price Hits $14.05 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for $14.05 or 0.00078907 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $74,595.75 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

