Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret Sells 1,183 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.73. 1,352,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

