Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Down 1.3 %

RCKTF stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of 1.65 and a 52 week high of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

