Robert W. Baird Raises Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $44.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Stock Up 0.0 %

MODN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,240. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.