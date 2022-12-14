Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Up 8%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 3,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Rise Gold Stock Up 8.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
About Rise Gold
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
