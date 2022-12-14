RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

RNG stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in RingCentral by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in RingCentral by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 160.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $15,261,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

