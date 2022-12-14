RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $60.16 million and $5.34 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $5,183,410.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.