Richard John Hughes Acquires 50,000 Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Richard John Hughes bought 50,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($31,897.93).
Trident Royalties Price Performance
TRR stock opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.74 ($0.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.76. The firm has a market cap of £147.31 million and a P/E ratio of -28.11.
Trident Royalties Company Profile
Read More
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.