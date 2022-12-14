Richard John Hughes Acquires 50,000 Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Richard John Hughes bought 50,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($31,897.93).

Trident Royalties Price Performance

TRR stock opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.74 ($0.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.76. The firm has a market cap of £147.31 million and a P/E ratio of -28.11.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

