Reviewing Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) & (NYSE:SENS)

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) and (NYSE:SENS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Cognex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cognex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cognex and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex 21.15% 16.89% 12.09% N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex 3 5 3 1 2.17 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cognex and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Cognex currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.36%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognex and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex $1.04 billion 8.55 $279.88 million $1.21 42.40 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

Cognex beats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; QuickBuild that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming interface; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides a range of inspection tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; and the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers DataMan, an image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers. It sells its products to consumer electronics, automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

